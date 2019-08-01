Clear
Woman pleads guilty to throwing cup at Florida congressman

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump.

Federal court records show that 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat’yev pleaded guilty to assault Thursday in Pensacola.

Authorities say Kondrat’yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back. Several witnesses identified Kondrat’yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.

Kondrat’yev faces up to a year in prison at her Oct. 17 sentencing.

