Top aides leave Dem campaign arm amid diversity complaints

By AP News

WASHINGTON — A mass departure of top aides has shaken House Democrats’ campaign arm after Hispanic and black members of Congress complained that the staff lacked diversity.

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos is chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. She said late Monday that she had “fallen short” and would “work tirelessly to ensure that our staff is truly inclusive.”

Lawmakers complaining have included Texas Democratic Reps. Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, who is black.

DCCC Executive Director Allison Jaslow said she had resigned. A committee aide said five other top aides had also quit.

It was the latest tumult to rock the organization as it prepares for next year’s elections. It also comes as President Donald Trump has attacked black and Hispanic Democrats in Congress.

