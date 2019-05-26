Rep. Hurd says US isn’t prepared to combat altered videos

A Republican congressman and former intelligence… Enlarge

WASHINGTON — A Republican congressman and former CIA officer says America isn’t prepared for disinformation campaigns that use altered video to spread false information across social media.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd’s comments come days after an altered video giving the false impression that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was slurring her words spread widely online.

Associated Press journalists did a side-by-side comparison of the false video to C-SPAN footage of Pelosi’s speech at a conference in Washington and concluded the altered video had been slowed down.

Hurd also raised concerns on CBS’s “Face the Nation” about “deepfake” videos that use artificial intelligence to create realistic-looking videos of real people saying things they’ve never said.

He says government leaders don’t fully understand how the technology could be used in the future.