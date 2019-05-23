Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
66.9 ° F
Full Weather

Congress on cusp of delivering long-overdue disaster aid

Posted on 05/23/2019 by AP News

This June 18, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of the Amelia neighborhood in the municipality of Catano, east of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The House has passed a $19 billion disaster aid bill that would deliver long-sought relief to farmers, victims of hurricanes and floods, and rebuild southern military bases. Democrats controlling the chamber are trying to dislodge the legislation from a Senate logjam over aid to hurricane-slammed Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Dennis M. Rivera, File)
Congress is rushing to wrap up a long-overdue $19…Enlarge

WASHINGTON — Congress is rushing to wrap up a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid package, but only after Democrats insisted on jettisoning President Donald Trump’s $4.5 billion request to handle an unprecedented influx of migrants at the southern border.

The disaster package — which has more than doubled in size since the House first addressed it last year — would deliver aid for southern states suffering from last fall’s hurricanes, Midwestern states deluged with springtime floods, and fire-ravaged rural California.

The Senate is set to vote Thursday afternoon.

Such measures are invariably bipartisan, but this round has bogged down. After weeks of fighting, Democrats bested Trump and won further aid to Puerto Rico, slammed by back to back hurricanes in 2017, but talks this week over Trump’s border request broke down.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.