Prosecutors say Trump associate Stone lied to investigators View Photo

WASHINGTON — Prosecutors have begun opening statements in the trial of Roger Stone , the longtime Donald Trump associate who’s been charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky has told jurors in a Washington courtroom that the government will prove that Stone repeatedly lied to congressional investigators.

The prosecutor says Stone “wanted to hide what he had done because the truth looked bad.”