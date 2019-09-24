Sunny
By AP News

The Latest Schumer seeks whistleblower complaint vote

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and a whistleblower complaint (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says he will seek a vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for the Trump administration to provide Congress with a whistleblower complaint that has so far been withheld.

The complaint is linked to President Donald Trump’s interactions with the leader of Ukraine. Trump asked the country to investigate the family of Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Schumer said he would call for the Senate to pass the resolution by unanimous consent, a request likely to be blocked by Senate Republicans.

Also Tuesday, New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, demanded the Trump administration investigate the nearly $400 million in Ukrainian assistance that was held up while Trump was urging the country to investigate Biden.

