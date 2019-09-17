Trump Pompeo won’t take on duties of ousted security aide

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s not going to be asking Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to take on the duties of former national security adviser John Bolton, who was ousted on Tuesday.

Trump says 15 people want the now-vacant national security adviser position. Trump says it’s a “great job” because “it’s a lot of fun to work with Donald Trump.”

Trump had said earlier that he was focusing on five candidates. He’s to make his pick next week. There was talk that Pompeo might become both the top U.S. diplomat and the president’s national security adviser — an arrangement that Henry Kissinger had with former President Richard Nixon.

But Trump said on Thursday that both he and Pompeo like having a third person involved in national security discussions.