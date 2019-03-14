The Latest Death penalty sought against Salvadoran

Prosecutors in Nevada say they’ll seek the death… Enlarge

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on criminal charges against a Salvadoran immigrant in the U.S. illegally who is accused of killing four people in Nevada (all times local):

Prosecutors in Nevada say they’ll seek the death penalty for a Salvadoran immigrant in the U.S. illegally who is charged with killing four people in January.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks said Thursday that Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman’s immigration status has nothing to do with the decision to seek capital punishment.

The 20-year-old Martinez-Guzman is accused of fatally shooting a Reno couple and two women in neighboring Douglas County during a 10-day crime rampage.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who says it shows the need for his proposed border wall.

A grand jury in Reno indicted Martinez-Guzman on Wednesday on murder, burglary and weapon charges. He was previously charged in criminal complaints

