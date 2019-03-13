Quantcast
US plans August test of long-banned type of missile

Posted on 03/13/2019 by AP News

WASHINGTON — U.S. defense officials say they are planning an initial test in August of a type of cruise missile that has been banned by treaty for more than 30 years.

Democrats in Congress have questioned the wisdom of leaving the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, while accepting U.S. allegations that Russia is violating it by deploying a cruise missile that can target American allies in Europe.

In February, the Trump administration suspended its participation in the treaty, giving it legal room to begin making parts for the non-nuclear missile to be tested in August. Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed suit and suspended Russian participation.

