New deal keeps open facility that detains immigrant families

HOUSTON — The U.S. government has quietly reached a new agreement to keep open a 2,400-bed detention facility used to detain immigrant mothers and children.

It’s a lucrative arrangement for a private prison company and the tiny South Texas town where it’s located.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month signed an agreement with the city of Dilley, where the South Texas Family Residential Center opened in 2014. The city of Dilley signed a contract at the same time with CoreCivic, the private prison operator that runs the detention center, the largest facility of its kind in the U.S.

ICE said it was replacing an arrangement that its inspector general criticized earlier this year as violating budget guidelines and wasting money. But the new arrangement has some of the same features the inspector general criticized.