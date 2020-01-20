Cloudy
Police 2 men found shot to death on Detroit’s east side.

By AP News

DETROIT — An officer found one man shot to death inside a car and another on the ground nearby in Detroit early Monday, police said.

According to police, an officer found the bodies after responding to a call that a car had hit a fence shortly after 2 a.m. on the city’s east side.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the two had been shooting at each other or were shot by someone else. Their names have not been released.

