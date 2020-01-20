Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Partial list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Partial list of winners at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES — A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

FILM

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Stunt Ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Comedy series ensemble: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

TV Stunt Ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

___

Life Achievement: Robert De Niro

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 