10 Things to Know for Today

1. STRIKING VISUALS WILL RULE THE DAY Chief Justice John Roberts and House prosecutors will make appearances in the Senate chamber and Roberts will swear in the senators who act as jurors in Trump’s impeachment trial.

2. WHAT GIULIANI ASSOCIATE CLAIMS Lev Parnas tells MSNBC he delivered an ultimatum to the incoming Ukrainian president last year: no senior U.S. officials at his inauguration, and all U.S. aid withheld, if a probe into Biden wasn’t announced.

3. ‘YOU CALLED ME A LIAR’ That’s what Elizabeth Warren accuses Bernie Sanders of calling her before a national TV audience during a tense, post-debate exchange, according to audio released by CNN.

4. TRUMP POISED FOR ANOTHER TRADE VICTORY One day after signing a new trade deal with China, the Senate is taking up the new North American trade pact.

5. BUTTIGIEG DECISION ON POLICE CHIEF SHADOWS PRESIDENTIAL RUN Lingering criticism over his demotion of a popular black police chief when he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raises questions about whether he can attract the support of African Americans, AP learns.

6. WHAT ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE IS ‘IRREVERSIBLE’ Marine biologists are bemoaning the invasion in the Suez Canal of hundreds of non-native species, including toxic jellyfish and aggressive lionfish.

7. BRITAIN TESTS REAL-TIME FACIAL RECOGNITION The approach is among the more aggressive uses of the technology in Western democracies and raises questions about how it will enter people’s daily lives.

8. PHILIPPINE VOLCANO SENDS MORE PEOPLE FLEEING The Taal volcano that erupted last weekend is belching smaller plumes of ash and shuddering continuously with earthquakes, prompting authorities to block access to nearby towns due to fears of a bigger eruption.

9. HONG KONG LEADER: SPECIAL STATUS CAN ENDURE BEYOND 2047 Carrie Lam’s comments appear to be an appeal to those in the city who see Beijing as tightening its control over the semi-autonomous territory’s civic, economic and political life.

10. ‘I BET THOSE DIRTY BIRDS ARE CHEATING’ The sign-stealing scheme that the Astros used in 2017 brings back memories for former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Carl Erskine, who recalls a spyglass-and-buzzer system the New York Giants rigged up in 1951.