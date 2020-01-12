Partly cloudy
Miami Beach officer injured in South Beach shooting

By AP News

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District.

Authorities did not immediately give any details about the condition of the officer or the other identified person.

Investigators also did not say what prompted the shooting.

