Sunny
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man with hammer shot by deputy in Alabama identified

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEMMES, Ala. — A hammer-wielding man who was shot and killed by a deputy outside a Walmart store in Alabama has been identified.

Bernie Wade Johnson, 34, was confronted by the deputy Thursday after store workers called reported a theft. Johnson threatened the deputy with a claw hammer, according to multiple witnesses and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Paul Burch.

Witnesses said Johnson told the deputy, “You’re either going to have to kill me or I’m going to kill you,” according to Burch. The deputy fired once, killing Johnson.

The deputy, who wasn’t immediately identified, has been placed on administration leave.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 