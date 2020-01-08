Cloudy
Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

By AP News

Man charged with shooting, injuring Minnesota officer

WASECA, Minn. — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a man with shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer who was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, was charged in Waseca County District Court with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Authorities allege Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard Monday night.

Matson remained in critical condition Wednesday. Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers. The officers shot Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Online court records do not list a defense attorney who could speak on Janovsky’s behalf.

Waseca is a city of about 9,400 located 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.

