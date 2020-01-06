Clear
Lincoln Chafee files to run for president as Libertarian

By AP News

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.

The former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the “Lincoln Chafee For President” campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission, online records showed.

A fundraising website linked to the FEC filing states, “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH.”

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006.

Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He did not run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

