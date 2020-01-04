Cloudy
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Delta plane slides off taxiway at Green Bay airport

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Delta Air Lines plane slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions Saturday morning at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Airport officials said Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported, nor was there any damage to the plane.

Airport Director Marty Piette told WBAY-TV that airport officials were looking into whether freezing drizzle was the cause. Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning.

The 107 passengers were bused back to the airport for rebooking on other flights.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 