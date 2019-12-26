Man arrested in fatal shootings of 3 in small Illinois town

CULLOM, Ill. — A man has been arrested in connection with the Christmas Day shootings of three people in a small eastern Illinois community, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect, 53, was arrested Wednesday and jailed on three counts of first-degree murder, state police said Thursday. A court hearing was expected Friday.

The bodies of a 51-year-old man, 48-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were found at a home early Wednesday morning in Cullom.

Dispatchers received a call about the shootings shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The names of the victims, their relationships to the suspect and a motive behind the shootings were not immediately released by authorities.

The town is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) southwest of Chicago and has about 550 residents.

“We’re a small community. We’re a quiet community. We don’t have things like this happen,” Mayor Barbara Hahn told The Pantagraph for a story Thursday. “That’s the tragedy of it. We all know each other.”

On Wednesday, Hahn alerted residents about the shootings over Twitter.

“I generally don’t do this,” she wrote. “However, a terrible (incident) took place in our little town on this Christmas … our first responders and families involved sure could use some prayers of comfort. God knows who needs the help. It can happen anywhere.”