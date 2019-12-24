Cloudy
Police Elderly passenger dies aboard Atlanta-bound flight

By AP News

ATLANTA — An elderly passenger died aboard a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Tuesday, police said.

The man appears to have died of natural causes, Atlanta police investigator James White said. He did not immediately have additional information, including the man’s age.

Spirit Airlines offered its condolences in a statement that also thanked “crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist.”

The airline said its flight attendants have “in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies.”

