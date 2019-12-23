Rain
Floods delay flights at international Florida airport

By AP News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted an update at about 6:30 a.m. that said flight operations were resuming.

It had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.

