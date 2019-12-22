Light rain
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police Texas barbershop worker shot over child’s haircut

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KATY, Texas — A dispute over a child’s haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man’s son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for information Sunday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 