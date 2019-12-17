WV sheriff’s deputy shot in face released from hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the face by an elderly man in West Virginia has been released from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

Mason County Deputy Matt McCormick was shot Sunday as he tried to arrest an 81-year-old man who was accused of shooting a family member at his rural home, according to a criminal complaint and information Sheriff Greg Powers told news outlets.

McCormick was listed in stable condition after the shooting and was allowed to leave a hospital Monday, according to a Mason County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The suspect, Robert McKinley Glenn, has been charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious wounding. He has not yet hired a lawyer.

A criminal complaint says Glenn shot a female relative in the lower back with a small revolver after becoming upset by an unspecified family issue. The woman, who also acts as Glenn’s caretaker, was able to drive herself to the hospital. Authorities have said her injuries are not life threatening.

Glenn then opened fire on three deputies who later came to the home to investigate, according to the complaint.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting of the deputy, a department spokeswoman said.

McCormick was hired as a deputy in October 2018.