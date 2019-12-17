Mostly cloudy
Employers post more jobs in October in sign of solid economy

By AP News

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted more job openings in October, a sign the job market remains strong. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3% to nearly 7.3 million. That suggests that businesses remain confident enough in the economic outlook to create more jobs. The number of open jobs has declined from a record high of 7.6 million a year ago. But they are still at a historically high level. For nearly a year and a half there have been more job postings than unemployed people.

