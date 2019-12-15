Mostly cloudy
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

West Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot in face at rural home

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ASHTON, W.Va. — A sheriff’s deputy in West Virginia was shot in the face Sunday while attempting to serve charges on a man at a home in a shooting incident from the previous day, authorities said.

Deputies were trying to enter the home in rural Mason County on Sunday where a female caretaker had been shot and wounded a day earlier, W est Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Rodney Miller told news outlets.

Deputies were trying to serve charges on an 81-year-old man but he would not let them into the home and fired a handgun, striking the deputy, Miller said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. His name and condition weren’t immediately available and it wasn’t clear what charges the suspect might face.

A message left with Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers was not immediately returned.

Miller said the woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 