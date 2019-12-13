Cloudy
Suspected cyberattack hobbles New Orleans city government

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS — A suspected cyberattack prompted a shutdown of city government computers in New Orleans on Friday.

The city’s website was down but officials posted news of the shutdown on social media. Employees began noticing “suspicious activity” on computers around 11 a.m., officials said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all employees were immediately alerted to power down computers, unplug devices & disconnect from WiFi,” the city said on its NOLA Ready Facebook page.

The governor’s office said in an email that the Louisiana National Guard and state police are helping the city gauge the effects of the suspected attack, the second in a matter of days. Last week, a suspected cyberattack was reported in the city of Pensacola, Florida. Last month, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle operations was hobbled by a cyberattack.

