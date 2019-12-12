Cloudy
63.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2nd suspect in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4 arrested

Sponsored by:
By AP News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an October shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas, bar that killed four people and wounded five others, authorities said Thursday.

Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Jonathon Westbrook confirmed Thursday that law enforcement arrested Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, but he would not provide details about the arrest.

Westbrook and Javier Alatorre, 23, are suspects in the Oct. 6 shooting at a Tequila KC bar. Alatorre was arrested shortly after the shooting. Both men are charged with four counts of first-degree murder, with bond set at $1 million each.

Police have said the two men opened fire inside the bar after they had an earlier dispute with patrons of the bar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 