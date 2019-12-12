Cloudy
Indiana prison official charged with molesting child

By AP News

PENDLETON, Ind. — The technology director at the Indiana Department of Correction has been charged with molesting a child at his home on prison property.

Thomas Francum, who was suspended in August when the home in central Indiana was searched by investigators, is accused of molesting a child over a six-year period, state police said Wednesday.

Francum, 51, was released on bond after his arrest. His attorney’s office declined to comment Thursday.

Francum lived in a leased home on the grounds of the Pendleton Correctional Facility in Madison County, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

