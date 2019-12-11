Mostly cloudy
Reporter says she was groped by man in road race on live TV

By AP News

A news reporter in Georgia says she was groped on live TV while covering a road race and police are investigating the case as a sexual battery report.

WSAV-TV reporter Alex Bozarjian told police the man ran up from behind and slapped and then grabbed her buttocks as she was doing a live broadcast of the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run.

Bozarjian said on Twitter that she was violated, objectified and embarrassed. She told police that she wants to pursue criminal charges.

A police report says a suspect from the south Georgia city of Statesboro has been identified. No charges were immediately filed.

