Partly sunny
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mexico president hosts US AG behind closed doors in capital

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Mexico president hosts US AG behind closed doors in capital

Photo Icon View Photo

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president and the U.S. attorney general have met behind closed doors about a week after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested his government could classify Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted a photo of himself conversing with William Barr on Thursday in Mexico City.

López Obrador said that “as a lawyer, (Barr) understands that our Constitution obliges us to stick to principles of cooperation for development and non-intervention in foreign policy.”

López Obrador said earlier that he would be accompanied by his security cabinet and Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

The encounter was not open to journalists.

A foreign terror organization designation by the U.S. government would mean it views cartels the same as groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaida.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 