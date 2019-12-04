Light rain
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

France, Germany and UK say Iran has nuclear-capable missiles

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UNITED NATIONS — France, Germany and the United Kingdom say Iran has developed nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, which goes against a U.N. Security Council call on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to such missiles.

Ambassadors from the three European nations urged U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter circulated Wednesday to inform the council in his next report that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement in May 2018. But it is still supported by the five other parties — France, Britain, Russia and China, which are all veto-wielding Security Council members, and Germany.

The Europeans’ letter cited four examples of Iranian nuclear-capable missiles.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 