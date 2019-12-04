Rain
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

College students take aim at Atlanta’s Henry Grady statue

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ATLANTA — Some Georgia State University students are demanding that Atlanta’s mayor remove a prominent statue of Henry Grady from downtown.

Grady was a 19th Century newspaper editor who advocated for a “New South” after the Civil War.

An editorial Tuesday signed by the student newspaper’s board and other student groups calls Grady a racist.

They want the statue relocated to the Atlanta History Center, but if Georgia law won’t allow that, they’ll accept a new marker explaining Grady’s beliefs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 