Mostly sunny
51.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Student, businessman among 3 dead in San Antonio plane crash

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Student, businessman among 3 dead in San Antonio plane crash

Photo Icon View Photo

SAN ANTONIO — A 22-year-old college senior and 38-year-old businessman were among three people killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a commercial part of San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that finance major Eric Naranjo and the director of an Austin company that owned the plane died when it went down during an attempted landing Sunday evening.

Robert Tyson Womble’s death was confirmed to the paper by his friend and business partner, Josh Joseph. The University of Texas at San Antonio said Naranjo was killed ahead of his expected graduation next spring.

Local authorities have said two men and a woman were killed in the crash, but they have released only Womble’s name.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are examining the crash site, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) west of the city’s airport.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 