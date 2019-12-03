Light rain
North Korea says it’s up to US to choose ‘Christmas gift’

By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has repeated claims that the Trump administration is running out of time to salvage nuclear negotiations and says it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.

The statement by a senior diplomat on Tuesday came as North Korea continues to dial up pressure on Washington and Seoul ahead of leader Kim Jong Un’s end-of-year deadline for the U.S. to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal.

Negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

