Rain
52.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man pleads to accessory charge in killing of police officer

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BILOXI, Miss. — An 18-year-old man has pleaded guilty to helping another man who is charged in the shooting death of a Mississippi police officer.

News outlets report that 18-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan of Gulfport waived a grand jury investigation and pleaded guilty Monday to accessory after the fact to capital murder in the May 5 death of Biloxi officer Robert McKeithen.

Sullivan was one of four people accused of helping Darian Atkinson hide from authorities after McKeithen was killed outside a Biloxi police station.

Atkinson was indicted last month on a capital murder charge. A trial date hasn’t been set.

Sullivan told a judge Monday that he gave Atkinson a change of clothes, knowing Atkinson was being sought.

Sullivan is to be sentenced after the charge against Atkinson is resolved.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 