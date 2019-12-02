Rain
Suspect shot by police after wounding 2 officers dies

By AP News

MONROE, Mich. — A 40-year-old suspect in the shooting of two police officers at a southeastern Michigan apartment complex has died.

Michigan State Police said Monday on Twitter that Simba Lion died over the weekend after he was wounded nearly two weeks ago by other Monroe officers who returned fire. Police said the cause of Lion’s death is “unknown at this time.”

Last month’s shooting remains under investigation.

The officers were shot in the legs Nov. 19 as they responded to a call about a physical confrontation between a maintenance employee and a resident. Police have said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers.

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.

