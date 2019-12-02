Rain
Neighbor Mom, 2 sons lived at Minneapolis home where 4 died

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS — Police in Minneapolis aren’t yet identifying four people who died in an apparent domestic attack, but a neighbor says the home where the attack occurred was occupied by a recently divorced mother and her two sons.

Erik Wiltscheck tells the Star Tribune that Kjersten Schladetzky lived in the south Minneapolis home where the shooting happened 10 a.m. Sunday. Wiltscheck says he’d helped Schladetzky shovel her driveway earlier that morning, and often waved to her sons.

Wiltscheck says he was walking home from a store when he heard the boys screaming and saw them running out their front door, followed by the sound of shots.

Officers found two children shot outside the home. Police found the bodies of a woman and a man inside and described what happened as a “domestic related incident.”

