Police man arrested for sitting naked in car outside Kohl’s

By AP News

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man on Black Friday after he was spotted sitting naked in a car at a shopping center.

Knightdale police said an officer smelled marijuana coming from vehicles in a parking lot next to a Kohl’s store when he spotted 28-year-old Tylik Shawdu Little sitting nude in a car.

Police said Little tried to drive away after the officer ordered him to get dressed. Police said the man stopped a short distance away and was later taken into custody.

Little, who is from Virginia, was charged with indecent exposure, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Police said he was held at a local jail.

