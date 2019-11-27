Cloudy
Louisiana Boy Scouts leader accused of child porn possession

By AP News

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. — A Louisiana Boy Scout leader has been charged with more than 500 counts of possessing child pornography.

A statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office said 49-year-old Randy D. Miller was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by state and federal authorities. Records obtained by news outlets show he was booked into jail on a $50 million bond.

News outlets report Miller was involved in a Baton Rouge-area sector of the Boy Scouts of America called the Istrouma Area Council. In a statement obtained by news outlets, Boy Scouts of America declined to specify Miller’s involvement in the organization, but said he’s been removed and prohibited from programs.

The organization added it was “shocked and disturbed” at the allegations, saying they “run counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts” stands.

