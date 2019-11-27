Cloudy
Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away

By AP News
By AP News

PORT NECHES, Texas — A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in East Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

KFDM-TV reports that County Judge Jeff Branick says the explosion originated at a plant in Port Neches, near the Louisiana border.

TPC Group says on its website that it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

No injuries have been reported.

