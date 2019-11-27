Light rain
39.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Some Thanksgiving menus Turkey, with a side of impeachment

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Some Thanksgiving menus Turkey, with a side of impeachment

Photo Icon View Photo

CINCINNATI — Some people heading to Thanksgiving gatherings predict it’s not just the turkey that will get roasted this year.

Already polarized over Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans are deeply split on a looming historic impeachment. Many families reflect the nation’s divisions, setting up heated holiday debates in households.

Bryan Wright, of Cincinnati, says “impeachment will definitely come up” as a divisive topic at his extended family’s holiday meal.

Los Angeles-based etiquette coach Elaine Swann advises hosts to have a strategy with “all of this talk about impeachment” in the air along with the aromas of oyster dressing and pumpkin pies.

She will sequester politics talk in a room away from her dining table. She advises having a “family-building” diversion ready such as games or sharing family photos.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 