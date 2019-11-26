Family of man shot by police want Alabama AG to investigate

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The family of an Alabama man fatally shot by police are questioning the fairness of the investigation and have asked the attorney general to review the case.

News outlets report 39-year-old Dana Fletcher’s family sent a letter to AG Steve Marshall on Monday stating the Madison County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office aren’t conducting a neutral investigation.

Fletcher, an African American, was fatally shot by Madison police on Oct. 27. D.A. Rob Broussard says the officers’ actions were justifiable.

Authorities released an image from bodycam footage of what appears to be Fletcher with a handgun, but his widow maintains he was unarmed.

The family has asked for the release of the full video, but authorities declined.

Marshall didn’t immediately comment. Broussard said Tuesday he hasn’t seen the letter.