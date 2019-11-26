Clear
33.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Consumer Confidence still high despite November decline

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Consumer Confidence still high despite November decline

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence declined slightly for a fourth consecutive month, but it remains elevated with the holiday shopping season ramping up.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index ticked down to 125.5 in November from October’s 126.1 reading.

Consumers’ feelings about the present economic conditions also regressed slightly, but their short-term expectations for the future rose.

Bolstered by a strong labor market and rising wages, consumer confidence has been shaken somewhat by a global slowdown that’s coincided with a drawn out U.S.-China trade war that has hurt American manufacturers and increased economic uncertainty.

Consumer confidence is closely watched by economists because spending by those consumers accounts for 70% of economic activity.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 