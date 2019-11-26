Clear
Man and woman found dead outside doctors’ office identified

By AP News

DURHAM, N.C. — Records show a woman who police say was shot and killed by a man in North Carolina had obtained a consent order prohibiting him from having contact with her or her children.

Durham police public information officer Kammie Michael says it appears that 33-year-old Lequintin Ford shot and killed 28-year-old Victoria Amanda St. Hillaire and then fatally shot himself on Monday. The two were found dead in a parking lot near UNC Family Medicine where police say St. Hillaire worked.

The Herald-Sun reports Ford had been under a consent order that barred him from having contact with St. Hillaire or her minor children.

Court records also show Ford had pending charges against him including stalking and violating a domestic violence protective order. It’s unclear whether those charges involved St. Hillaire.

