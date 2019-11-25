Red Cross reports new outbreak of dengue fever in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS — The International Committee of the Red Cross is reporting a new outbreak of dengue fever in war-torn Yemen. with thousands of cases reported and several dozen deaths.

Robert Mardini, the ICRC’s U.N. observer told journalists Monday that the Arab world’s poorest nation faces “a very dire humanitarian situation.” He said it is not only facing an escalation in dengue cases but must also deal with tens of thousands of cholera cases as well as malaria.

Over 3,500 cases of dengue have been reported in Taiz, Mardini said. In Hodeida, where the country’s main port is located, the ICRC heard that 50 people died in late October and early November of dengue fever and malaria.

In addition, Mardini said, over 56,000 cholera cases were reported between January and September.