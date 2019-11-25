Mostly sunny
Bloomberg, now Democratic candidate, resigns UN climate post

By AP News

UNITED NATIONS — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who just joined the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has resigned his post as the United Nations special envoy for climate action.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Bloomberg sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Nov. 11 saying he was stepping down from the U.N. post.

A longtime climate activist, the billionaire media mogul was initially appointed U.N. special envoy on cities and climate change by then U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon in January 2014. Guterres gave him the new title in March 2018.

Dujarric said Bloomberg “was a catalyst in his role as a U.N. envoy to bring cities together … to mobilize in the fight against climate change.”

