Teen babysitter sent to prison in child’s beating death

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the beating death of a girl he was babysitting.

Shelby County prosecutors say 18-year-old Antonio Evans pleaded guilty Friday to adult charges of second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Prosecutors say Evans was a 14-year-old foster child when he was left in charge of three other foster children, ages 6, 7 and 9, in the Memphis suburb of Cordova.

The children said Evans repeatedly punched, kicked and whipped them with a belt and a cord for three days in December 2015. They said Evans threatened them with more abuse if they told anyone.

A 6-year-old girl died at a hospital from injuries she suffered.

