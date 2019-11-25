List of winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

A list of the winners at the 2019 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Khalid

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Halsey, “Without Me”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, “Lover”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

— Favorite soul/R&B song: Khalid, “Talk”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: Khalid, “Free Spirit”

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

— Favorite country album: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite Latin artist: J Balvin

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift

— Tour of the year: BTS

— Favorite soundtrack: “Bohemian Rhapsody”