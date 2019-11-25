List of winners at the 2019 American Music Awards
A list of the winners at the 2019 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift
— New artist of the year: Billie Eilish
— Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”
— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift
— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Khalid
— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS
— Favorite pop/rock song: Halsey, “Without Me”
— Favorite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, “Lover”
— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B
— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé
— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
— Favorite soul/R&B song: Khalid, “Talk”
— Favorite soul/R&B album: Khalid, “Free Spirit”
— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood
— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown
— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay
— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
— Favorite country album: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”
— Favorite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish
— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift
— Favorite Latin artist: J Balvin
— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello
— Favorite social artist: BTS
— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
— Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift
— Tour of the year: BTS
— Favorite soundtrack: “Bohemian Rhapsody”