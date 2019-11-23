Police discover $2M worth of meth, arrest Las Vegas suspect

LAS VEGAS — Nevada authorities have arrested a Las Vegas man after police suspect he was in possession of about $2 million worth of methamphetamine.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office officials say 35-year-old Israel Tellez-Nava was arrested Thursday on Interstate 40 in Kingman by detectives during a traffic stop.

Authorities say detectives noticed bundles of the drug in plain view when they looked in the car’s window.

Detectives say a search of the vehicle turned up boxes containing 43 pounds (20 kilograms) of meth estimated at more than $1.9 million.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Tellez-Neva who could comment on the allegations.

Tellez-Nava is being held on felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.