Coast Guard says 72-year-old boater missing

By AP News

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is searching for a 72-year-old man who went missing while boating alone from New York to Florida.

The Coast Guard said Saturday that Michael Bye failed to make contact with a family member at an agreed upon time and did not meet with a friend in Belhaven, North Carolina, as planned.

The Coast Guard says the most recent coordinates from Bye’s cellphone were near Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

Bye was sailing aboard a 35-foot recreational vessel called “H.M.S. Me II.”

